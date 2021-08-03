Arsenal are interested in moving for Chelsea star Tammy Abraham this summer but Aston Villa are also said to be keen on re-signing the strikerFull Article
Abraham previously described Aston Villa as home amid Arsenal transfer battle
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Johan Lange set to hijack another Arsenal transfer
Tammy Abraham is a target for Aston Villa and Arsenal this summer as the striker looks likely to leave Chelsea
Tamworth Herald
Abraham will 'definitely' move after Villa learn Chelsea preference
Aston Villa and Arsenal have been linked with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window
Tamworth Herald