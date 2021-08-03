Ben Verlander discusses the Los Angeles Dodgers' decision to trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Hear why Ben believes the Dodgers won the trade deadline and are ultimately all-in on winning the World Series.Full Article
Dodgers won the trade deadline by acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer I Flippin' Bats
