The latest Arsenal news from football.london on Wednesday morning including updates on James Maddison, Martin Odegaard as well as the Gunners' new Under-23s coachFull Article
Arsenal morning headlines as Gunners make their move for James Maddison
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Arsenal morning headlines as Gunners hold advantage for Lautaro Martinez move
Edu is slowly but surely pushing the Arsenal shopping trolley around the transfer market ticking names off of Mikel Arteta's list,..
Football.london
Arsenal fans split as update emerges over James Maddison transfer
James Maddison has been heavily linked with a transfer to Arsenal all summer and the Gunners are understood to have made a move..
Leicester Mercury