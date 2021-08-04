West Brom transfer news - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's future has been at the centre of Albion's transfer window so far.Full Article
Albion boss Ismael explains what he & Sam Johnstone discussed
Sawyers, Johnstone, Diangana & Valerien Ismael's West Brom transfer outlook
West Brom boss Valerien Ismael spoke about Romaine Sawyers, Grady Diangana, Sam Johnstone and the transfer window
Sam Johnstone could be involved for Albion after the season opener at Bournemouth with boss Valerien Ismael admitting he’s been..
