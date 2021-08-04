Aston Villa have signed Jamaica international Leon Bailey with the winger becoming the third arrival of the summer transfer window.Full Article
Aston Villa complete Leon Bailey transfer from Bayer Leverkusen
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Villa sign Jamaica winger Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen
BBC News
Aston Villa sign winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on a contract until 2025.
-
Leon Bailey: Aston Villa sign Jamaica winger from Bayer Leverkusen
BBC Sport
-
‘Exciting, quick, and creative’ – Aston Villa complete signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for £30million
talkSPORT
-
Leon Bailey prediction made ahead of Aston Villa transfer
Tamworth Herald
-
Aston Villa target former loanees, line up Grealish replacement, Bailey latest
Daily Star
Advertisement
More coverage
We 'signed' Leon Bailey for Aston Villa this summer with impressive results
Tamworth Herald
Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is being heavily linked with a summer transfer to Aston Villa, after the Jamaica international..
Leon Bailey fee confirmed after Aston Villa agree transfer
Tamworth Herald