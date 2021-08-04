Frazer Clarke wins boxing bronze but is denied gold medal match by Bakhodir Jalolov with nasty cut to eye, Ben Whittaker emotional as he takes silver and says ‘I feel like a failure’
There were two boxing medals for Great Britain on Wednesday morning as Ben Whittaker won silver and Frazer Clarke earned a bronze. Whittaker cut an emotional figure as his defeat to Arlen Lopez was confirmed but the Brit was outclassed by his Cuban opponent, who won middleweight gold in Rio five years ago. The taller […]