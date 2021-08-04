Harry Kane is not worth ‘unjustifiable’ £160m, says ex-Tottenham star, but Harry Redknapp warns Daniel Levy ‘won’t budge’ unless Man City meet price tag in full
Published
Harry Kane is ‘not worth £160million’ with Tottenham’s reported valuation of the wantaway striker branded ‘unjustifiable’. The England captain is still yet to report for Spurs training as expected this week, and talkSPORT has been told he will have to ‘stay and play’ if the club stick to their incredible price tag. Kane’s stand-off with […]Full Article