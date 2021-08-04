£73 million-pound signing Jadon Sancho is set to link up with his new Man Utd team-mates for the first time this week with the winger due at Carrington for pre-seasonFull Article
Jadon Sancho to train with new Man Utd team-mates this week after extended break
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane's potential Man Utd debuts as fans play waiting game
The pair are yet to train with their new Manchester United team-mates but could make the bench for the Premier League opener..
Daily Star