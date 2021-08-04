Jadon Sancho to train with new Man Utd team-mates this week after extended break

Jadon Sancho to train with new Man Utd team-mates this week after extended break

Daily Star

Published

£73 million-pound signing Jadon Sancho is set to link up with his new Man Utd team-mates for the first time this week with the winger due at Carrington for pre-season

Full Article