Dean Smith is eyeing a reunion with two former Aston Villa stars after midfielder Jack Grealish completes his mega-money move to Manchester City in the coming daysFull Article
Aston Villa's transfer plans after Jack Grealish completes £100m move to Man City
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
How much Jack Grealish will earn at Man City after transfer from Aston Villa
Walsall Advertiser
Manchester City are financing a significant pay packet for Jack Grealish after signing the England international from Aston Villa
Gary Lineker praises Aston Villa over Jack Grealish transfer
Walsall Advertiser
Premier League transfer round-up: Grealish joins champions City
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jack Grealish becomes the most expensive British player after moving to Manchester City in a reported £100m from Aston Villa, who..
Christian Purslow reveals Aston Villa have already replaced Jack Grealish
Walsall Advertiser