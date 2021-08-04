World record holder Karsten Warholm slams ‘b*******’ super shoe at Olympics and even Usain Bolt thinks he could have run faster with controversial footwear
World and Olympic records are tumbling at the Tokyo Games with the track and new 'super shoes' coming under scrutiny. The men's 400m hurdles race has been dubbed one of the best this century after blistering times were posted on Tuesday. Norway's Karsten Warholm smashed his own world record, while silver medallist Rai Benjamin's time