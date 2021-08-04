Jason McIntyre: Andre Drummond & Joel Embiid’s past feud takes away from the 76ers’ real story: Ben Simmons I UNDISPUTED

Andre Drummond ditched the Los Angeles Lakers to ink a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers where he’ll backup Joel Embiid. The two giants have a bit of history dating back to 2017 in which Embiid criticized Drummond for his defense. Later that year, Drummond brushed off Embiid by questioning his durability. Their feud would spill over to 2018 when Embiid tweeted he owned 'real estate' in Drummond’s head while Drummond fired back by throwing shade at Embiid’s conditioning. Jason McIntyre explains why the Drummond signing makes sense to him, but is also a misdirection in Philly by 'taking away the real story: Ben Simmons.'