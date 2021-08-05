Bryce Harper helps Phillies to fourth-straight win defeating Nationals, 9-5
Published
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated NL East rival Washington Nationals, 9-5. Bryce Harper drove in three runs in the win for Philadelphia.Full Article
Published
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated NL East rival Washington Nationals, 9-5. Bryce Harper drove in three runs in the win for Philadelphia.Full Article
The Philadelphia Phillies came from behind in the ninth to defeat the Washington Nationals, 7-6. Bryce Harper crushed the 250th..
Bryce Harper hit a solo home run in his former stomping grounds to help the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Washington Nationals,..