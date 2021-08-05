Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive including loan for Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and James Maddison transfer tipped.Full Article
Aston Villa set to seal fifth transfer as Jack Grealish rival tipped for Arsenal hijack
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa proposed Arsenal transfer hijack after Jack Grealish to Man City update
Jack Grealish is expected to join Manchester City in a British record transfer and Aston Villa fans think they have identified a..
Tamworth Herald
Jack Grealish responds as Arsenal complete Ben White transfer
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Lions captain Jack Grealish has said about the transfer of Ben..
Tamworth Herald