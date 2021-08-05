Kevin Durant, Devin Booker lead Team USA into gold medal game with second-half domination of Australia
Published
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 43 points in leading Team USA to win over Australia to advance to gold medal game.
Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday lifted the U.S. men's basketball team to a 97-78 victory over Australia on Thursday and a berth in..
