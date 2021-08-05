Villa fans are bracing themselves for confirmation of star man Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City.Full Article
Jack Grealish might not be happy with Manchester City shirt plan for Harry Kane
Jack Grealish's shirt number options at Man City with No.10 'to be saved for Harry Kane'
Daily Star
Manchester City are ready to announce the signing of Jack Grealish but the former Villa man will have to change his shirt number..
Jack Grealish does not complete Man City puzzle - Harry Kane hurdles must be overcome
Daily Star
Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish will add real quality to Manchester City going forward, but Pep Guardiola definitely needs..
Kane hatches remarkable plan as Villa hold Grealish negotiations
Tamworth Herald
Jack Grealish once preferred Manchester United to Man City but transfer target will get better alongside Harry Kane and ‘favourite ever player’ Kevin De Bruyne if he completes move
talkSPORT
The ‘untouchable’ Man City side with Jack Grealish and Harry Kane that will strike fear into Premier League title rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United
talkSPORT