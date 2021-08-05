Former Newcastle forward wanted by Watford and Southampton Adam Armstrong, returning Stoke ace Tyrese Campbell and talented Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter – three EFL Championship players to watch
Published
The Championship season is nearly upon us with the first round of fixtures beginning this weekend – and talkSPORT will bring you FOUR games live. The 2021/22 campaign is set to be filled with plenty of big talking points, moments to savour and players emerging from the wilderness. Several stars have emerged from the EFL […]Full Article