Wrestler Gable Steveson wants to 'shock the world' even more with gold medal
Published
University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is a win away from getting a gold medal, which he will go for Friday. He's ready to be best in world.
Published
University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is a win away from getting a gold medal, which he will go for Friday. He's ready to be best in world.
Team USA wrestler Gable Steveson used his Olympic debut to put the world on notice. But to the 275-pound star, his success was..