Jason McIntyre: Najee Harris will not revitalize the Steelers' offense when Big Ben is the problem I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in tonight’s Hall of Fame game on FOX. Pittsburgh finished dead last in rushing and will be looking to unveil rookie running back Najee Harris. The former Alabama star was taken 24th in this year’s draft by the Steelers and has been described by general manager Kevin Colbert as 'very talented.' Jason McIntyre explains why Harris won't revitalize the Steelers and why 'he's really out on them this season.'