Jay Glazer provides Carson Wentz & Dak Prescott injury updates, celebrates Jimmy Johnson ahead of HOF Game I THE HERD

Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd to share some insight heading into tonight's Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Glazer provides an update and insight on Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. He also analyzes the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation with an injured Carson Wentz and Nick Foles reunion rumors. Glazer and Colin also share memories with Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted in the HOF Centennial Class.