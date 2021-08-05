Football superstar Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.Messi, 34, has represented Barcelona since he was 13 years old, scoring 672 goals at the senior level in 778 appearances. With him, the team has won La Liga 10 times, the Copa...Full Article
Football: Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, club cites 'economic and structural' issues
