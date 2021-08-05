Jack Grealish to make his Man City debut against Leicester? How Premier League champions and FA Cup winners could line up in Community Shield at Wembley
Jack Grealish could play for Manchester City in the Community Shield against Leicester in what could be an entertaining debut. The 25-year-old wizard has completed his £100million move to Pep Guardiola's side in time for Saturday's Wembley showpiece and could made a rapid debut for his new side. The playmaker has now left his boyhood