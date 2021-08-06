Joey Votto crushes three-run homer giving Reds edge on Pirates, 7-4

The Cincinnati Reds took down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4. Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto both hit three-run homers in the second to give the Reds the win.

