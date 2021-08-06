League One is the land of the fallen giants where likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday still rival the Premier League for crowds

League One is the land of the fallen giants where likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday still rival the Premier League for crowds

talkSPORT

Published

The Football League is back! After a season-and-a-half without crowds, we’ve all discovered a newfound appreciation of football fans. The game is nothing without them, as we’ve come to realise, and nowhere is that more true than England. From the Premier League to non-league football, millions of people descend on their local club to watch […]

Full Article