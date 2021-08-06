Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Raphael Varane transfer update, reveals if Frenchman and Jadon Sancho will face Leeds, and talks pressure
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a further update on Raphael Varane’s transfer from Real Madrid. The Red Devils confirmed a deal was in place in late July but it’s yet to be fully ratified. Now, though, Solskjaer has insisted all is okay with the deal and it’s just a case of completing […]Full Article