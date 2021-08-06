Tokyo Olympics: GB's Jack Carlin wins bronze in individual sprint
Watch as Team GB's Jack Carlin claims an impressive bronze medal in the men's individual sprint after beating ROC's Denis Dmitriev in two successive heats.Full Article
