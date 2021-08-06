Paris Saint-Germain ‘confident’ of signing Lionel Messi with Neymar driving force behind transfer as Mauricio Pochettion looks to reunite ex-Barcelona teammates
Paris Saint-Germain are 'confident' they will be able to sign Lionel Messi – with Neymar now the driving force behind the transfer. Shockwaves were sent around the football world on Thursday when Barcelona announced that 'financial and structural obstacles' prevented Messi from signing a new deal. It means his 21-year stint at the Nou Camp […]