Nick Wright reacts to Charles Barkley saying LeBron stacking his teams has hurt his legacy I FIRST THINGS FIRST

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been getting all of the headlines this offseason after the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. However, not everybody is giddy with the Lakers. Charles Barkley joined Bob Costas last night to talk about the King, saying quote: 'The reason I put Michael up there before these other guys is that LeBron has stacked his teams..going through that struggle, that's what separates sports..the struggle is part of your legacy.' Nick Wright reacts to Barkley's comments and explains why he feels LeBron leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers did not harm his legacy.