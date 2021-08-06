Nick Wright on Ben Simmons report: I don’t mind his approach with the 76ers; that’s what agents are for I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Ben Simmons story has gone from good to relatively ugly. Once a cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons is now rumored to be clocked out. The latest report from Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas is that quote: 'He's open to the California teams is what I've been told. Joel Embiid has reached out to him several times since the end of the season. He hasn't returned his calls..'Nick Wright explains why he has no problem with Simmons telling the 76ers to call his agent Rich Paul for these talks.