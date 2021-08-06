Harry Kane has nothing on Pierre van Hooijdonk! He went on strike, Nottingham Forest teammate wanted to ‘knock him out’, and he told ex-Manchester United boss to ‘f*** off’
Published
Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to leave the club and seems like he’ll do anything to make it happen. Man City haven’t even bid anywhere close to the £150million that might tempt Spurs into selling and he’s already been missing training. It’s not gone down well with fans – you know it’s bad when you […]Full Article