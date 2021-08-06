Jason McIntyre breaks down why Luka Doncic is the best player in the world I UNDISPUTED

Before the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant was hooping at an all-time high. If it wasn’t for his size 18 shoe, he may have led Brooklyn to a championship. Now, KD has become the leading scorer in Team USA history and is also eyeing the ultimate prize as they get ready to play for gold in the Tokyo Olympics tonight. Hear whether Chris Broussard, Jason McIntyre, and LaVar Arrington believe if Kevin Durant is currently the best player in the world.