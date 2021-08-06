James Rodriguez compares situation at Everton to Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi’s at Barcelona as he admits he only joined Toffees because of Carlo Ancelotti
Published
James Rodriguez has admitted he is in the dark over his Everton future and conceded the only reason he joined the club was because of Carlo Ancelotti. The Colombia international joined the Toffees for £12million last summer and initially made a great impression at Goodison Park, starting the campaign with a flurry of goals and […]Full Article