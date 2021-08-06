Villa have told fans that the club will exchange shirts for those who have had 'Grealish 10' printed on this season's new home and away shirts.Full Article
Aston Villa make Jack Grealish shirt vow after £100million Man City transfer
Grealish completed his move to City last week for a record-breaking £100m fee and made his bow in the Community Shield clash..
As Jack Grealish has completed his £100m move to Manchester City, Aston Villa continue their transfer business ahead of the new..