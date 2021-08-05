Football: Lionel Messi set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain - report

Football: Lionel Messi set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain - report

New Zealand Herald

Published

Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.Talks opened on Friday morning NZ time – within hours of Barcelona announcing Messi's departure after...

Full Article