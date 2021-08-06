Emmanuel Acho: The Cowboys are contenders in the NFC East and pretenders in the entire NFC I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers last night in the Hall of Fame game, but their main focus is on the regular season. 16 players, including Dak Prescott, did not make the trip for a Dallas team that is trying to shake off two back-to-back seasons without making the playoffs, Head Coach Mike McCarthy summed up the Cowboys' first game, saying quote: 'I'm more about building what we're able to accomplish..we need to play better complimentary football.' Are the Cowboys contenders or pretenders? Emmanuel Acho explains where America's Team stands in the NFC.