Mets drop out of first place for first time since May 8 with loss to Phillies
Marcus Stroman allowed two runs in five innings but gave up a run-scoring single to Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson.Full Article
The Mets had been in first place for the past 90 days prior to Friday's loss in Philly
Bryce Harper homered and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East..