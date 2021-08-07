Jack Grealish's £100m move to Manchester City has made the former Aston Villa star the most expensive British footballer in history.Full Article
Pep Guardiola reveals the first time he wanted to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pep Guardiola backs Jack Grealish to go to another level after Man City move
Daily Star
Jack Grealish completed a £100million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa this week and could make his City debut in..
Advertisement
More coverage
Jack Grealish spotted at Pep Guardiola's restaurant after securing £100m Man City move
Daily Star
The former Aston Villa captain became the most expensive English footballer after his record-breaking £100m transfer to Man City,..