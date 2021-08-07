Tokyo Olympics: German pentathlon coach thrown out for punching horse
Published
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.Full Article
Published
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.Full Article
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.
A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women's..