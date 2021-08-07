Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Red Devils friendly with Everton on Saturday in line with Government and Premier League guidelinesFull Article
Man Utd confirm Jesse Lingard has Covid-19 - but Everton match at Old Trafford still on
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jesse Lingard isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is isolating after contracting coronavirus, the club announced on Saturday. United were..
SoccerNews.com