Man Utd, Real Madrid had serious Grealish â€˜discussionsâ€™ before Man City move
Published
A report has revealed how Man Utd and Real Madrid were contacted about a deal for Jack Grealish before his Man City moveFull Article
Published
A report has revealed how Man Utd and Real Madrid were contacted about a deal for Jack Grealish before his Man City moveFull Article
Jamie Oâ€™Hara is intrigued to see just how good Jack Grealish can get as his mega money move to Manchester City nears. talkSPORT..
Keep up to date with latest football news, rumours and transfer gossip in our live blog. Arsenal have completed the signing of..