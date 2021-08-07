Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea close to sealing a £97m deal for Inter Milan striker
Published
Chelsea are close to sealing a deal to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku for about £97m from Inter Milan.Full Article
Published
Chelsea are close to sealing a deal to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku for about £97m from Inter Milan.Full Article
Chelsea are close to concluding a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku for around £98million and bring the elite striker they needed to the..
Chelsea have turned their attention to the Inter Milan striker and look set to make a bid that will be hard to turn down