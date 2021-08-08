Tokyo Olympics 2020: Eliud Kipchoge joins elite group with second marathon gold

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Eliud Kipchoge joins elite group with second marathon gold

New Zealand Herald

Published

The sports world is hailing Eliud Kipchoge, after the extraordinary Kenyan crushed the marathon field to win the final athletics gold medal in the Japan Olympics.A Covid-hit Games which has proved the doubters wrong, despite obvious...

Full Article