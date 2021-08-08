The sports world is hailing Eliud Kipchoge, after the extraordinary Kenyan crushed the marathon field to win the final athletics gold medal in the Japan Olympics.A Covid-hit Games which has proved the doubters wrong, despite obvious...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Eliud Kipchoge joins elite group with second marathon gold
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins the men's marathon retaining his Olympic title
Watch the final moments of the men's marathon as Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins gold at Tokyo 2020 and retains his Olympic title.
BBC Sport