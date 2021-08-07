Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City: Are Pep Guardiola's side missing a striker?
Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists they are prepared to go without a striker this season, but do they need to sign Harry Kane?Full Article
Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists they are prepared to go without a striker this season, but do they need to sign Harry Kane?Full Article
Credit: The FA.Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speak to the press after the Foxes' 1-0..
Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer are among those to be handed shock Manchester City starts by Pep Guardiola for the Community Shield..