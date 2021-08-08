German Modern Pentathlon Coach Disqualified For Punching A Horse
Kim Raisner violated the rules at the Olympic Games when she lightly punched a reluctant horse that was refusing to ride.Full Article
Athletes in the modern pentathlon are assigned horses randomly and given just 20 minutes to bond with their animals.
A coach has been kicked out of the Olympics for punching a horse during the modern pentathlon on Thursday.Video footage appeared to..