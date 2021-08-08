Olympic Basketball Live: U.S. Faces Japan in Gold Medal Game
Published
The United States is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal, while Japan is making its first appearance in an Olympic final.Full Article
Published
The United States is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal, while Japan is making its first appearance in an Olympic final.Full Article
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally coming to a close Sunday after four years of anticipation, an extra year of COVID delays and a..
The USA team defeated France 87-82 to win the gold medal. Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets, dominated during the game. It was the..