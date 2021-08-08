Spurs will be hoping to hit the ground running under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo but could still have deals to be done ahead of the Premier League openerFull Article
Four transfers Tottenham could still complete before Premier League clash v Man City
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Harry Kane back at Spurs but won't play against Man City in Premier League opener
Daily Star
Wantaway Tottenham striker Harry Kane is starting a five-day isolation period at the club's training ground, making him a serious..