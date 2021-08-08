U.S. women break through for 1st volleyball gold
The U.S. women's volleyball team finally broke through for its first gold medal with Sunday's 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
The U.S. women's volleyball team won its first Olympic gold medal since the sport was introduced at the Games in 1964.
