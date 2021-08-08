Norwich's Todd Cantwell sent strong transfer message amid Aston Villa links
Published
Villa are being linked with a second raid on the Canaries after snatching Emi Buendia from Carrow Road for a record £33m earlier in the summer.Full Article
Published
Villa are being linked with a second raid on the Canaries after snatching Emi Buendia from Carrow Road for a record £33m earlier in the summer.Full Article
The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his Norwich City contract with Aston Villa expected to table an offer to the Canaries
Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell has been tipped as a potential replacement for Jack Grealish at Aston Villa with the current..