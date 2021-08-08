Liverpool rocked by Andy Robertson injury as full-back rolls ankle against Athletic Bilbao in grisly replays just days before Premier League opener against Norwich
Liverpool are now sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson after the left-back was left in considerable pain after appearing to badly roll his right ankle. The Scotland captain, who was able to limp off the pitch with assistance, sustained the injury during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao. Robertson chased down Alex Berenguer and […]