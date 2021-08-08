Unlucky 13! Si Woo Kim cards highest recorded score at TPC Southwind on par 3

Unlucky 13! Si Woo Kim cards highest recorded score at TPC Southwind on par 3

USATODAY.com

Published

Golfer Si Woo Kim put five consecutive shots into the water, scoring a 13 on the par 3 11th hole during the final round at TPC Southwind.

Full Article