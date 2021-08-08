Zack Wheeler throws complete game shutout on day Phillies honor Roy Halladay

The Philadelphia Phillies honored former great Roy Halladay on a day they beat the New York Mets 3-0. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw a complete game shut out, and three one-run home runs provided the offense from Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Jean Segura.Full Article
